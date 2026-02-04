Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 378,022 Shares of Teradata Corporation $TDC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,249,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,022 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $26,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 2,132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Teradata in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Teradata by 405.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata by 64.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDC has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Teradata from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teradata from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

NYSE TDC opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Teradata Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $32.11.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. Teradata had a return on equity of 83.22% and a net margin of 7.15%.The firm had revenue of $416.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teradata Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata’s product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

