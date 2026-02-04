Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 102,497 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $47,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,609,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,713,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,551,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,810,172,000 after buying an additional 629,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,622,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,954,188,000 after buying an additional 5,102,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,802,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,280,484,000 after buying an additional 1,135,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $1,894,585,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $230.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.60 and its 200 day moving average is $148.53. The company has a market cap of $287.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $251.87.
In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total value of $6,036,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 987,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,677,892.20. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $122.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.32.
- Positive Sentiment: Company leadership changes intended to accelerate AI‑era execution — Lam promoted two senior leaders to increase velocity as it leans into AI-driven demand, a governance move investors typically view as supportive for execution and strategy. Lam Research Announces Leadership Transitions to Increase Company Velocity for the AI era
- Positive Sentiment: Cadence CEO Anirudh Devgan added to the board — brings software/EDA and customer insight, which strengthens board expertise as Lam targets AI and advanced-node investments. Lam Research Appoints Cadence CEO Anirudh Devgan to Board of Directors
- Positive Sentiment: Expanded R&D partnership with CEA‑Leti to accelerate specialty technologies and AI‑focused chip work — supports Lam’s longer‑term TAM expansion into MEMS, photonics, sensors and other specialty devices that benefit from advanced deposition/etch equipment. Lam Research and CEA-Leti Expand Research and Development Collaboration to Advance Fabrication of Specialty Technologies
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst price‑target lifts are supporting the bull case — Argus raised its target to $280 and B. Riley raised/ reiterated a higher target (to $310), signaling strong analyst confidence that could underpin shares over time. Argus Research Adjusts Lam Research Price Target to $280 B. Riley Lifts PT on Lam Research to $310
- Neutral Sentiment: Analytical pieces on international revenue trends and Wall Street sentiment — useful context for modeling growth and geographic exposure but not immediate catalysts. Don’t Overlook Lam Research (LRCX) International Revenue Trends While Assessing the Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Long‑term performance retrospectives and modest PT moves — articles highlighting 15‑year returns and a smaller PT raise to $235 provide background for buy‑and‑hold investors but are not near‑term drivers. $100 Invested In Lam Research 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today Lam Research Price Target Raised to $235
- Negative Sentiment: Sector/peer commentary (KLA) has introduced confusion and volatility — differing WFE-market definitions and headline interpretations after KLA’s earnings prompted selling in the equipment group, which can drag on Lam even if Lam’s own outlook is strong. KLA Sank After Earnings—Then Analysts Started Raising Targets
- Negative Sentiment: Relative performance concerns — headlines noting Lam underperformed some peers recently can trigger short‑term profit‑taking and pressure the stock while investors reconcile earnings/guidance with peer messaging. Lam Research Corp. stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors despite daily gains
Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.
Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.
