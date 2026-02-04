Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 102,497 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $47,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,609,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,713,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,551,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,810,172,000 after buying an additional 629,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,622,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,954,188,000 after buying an additional 5,102,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,802,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,280,484,000 after buying an additional 1,135,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $1,894,585,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $230.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.60 and its 200 day moving average is $148.53. The company has a market cap of $287.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $251.87.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total value of $6,036,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 987,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,677,892.20. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $122.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.32.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

