SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 11,916 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,102 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.9% of SGL Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. SGL Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175,703 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $121,168,000 after acquiring an additional 229,220 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,091,126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,771,000 after purchasing an additional 42,645 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Walmart by 16.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 63,782 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 16.4% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,833,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $374,861,000 after purchasing an additional 539,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its position in Walmart by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 293,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,487 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Mizuho set a $125.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Thirty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.19.

In other Walmart news, EVP Donna Morris sold 9,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $1,127,862.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 536,312 shares in the company, valued at $64,459,339.28. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.83, for a total transaction of $2,171,291.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,315,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,583,689.39. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,527,412. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT opened at $127.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $128.16.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.31%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Walmart hit a historic >$1 trillion market capitalization as shares rose on enthusiasm for e‑commerce growth, AI integration and strategic investments that have shifted investor perception toward a tech-enabled retailer. Walmart cracks into the $1 trillion club

Walmart hit a historic >$1 trillion market capitalization as shares rose on enthusiasm for e‑commerce growth, AI integration and strategic investments that have shifted investor perception toward a tech-enabled retailer. Positive Sentiment: Leadership continuity: John Furner’s promotion to CEO (internal hire with a long Walmart track record) reduces execution risk associated with a management transition and reassures investors focused on continuing the company’s digital transformation. Walmart Names New CEO

Leadership continuity: John Furner’s promotion to CEO (internal hire with a long Walmart track record) reduces execution risk associated with a management transition and reassures investors focused on continuing the company’s digital transformation. Positive Sentiment: Walmart+ membership is accelerating (reported ~28.4M members, double‑digit growth), supporting recurring revenue and higher-margin services that help justify a premium valuation. Walmart+ Paid Membership Growth

Walmart+ membership is accelerating (reported ~28.4M members, double‑digit growth), supporting recurring revenue and higher-margin services that help justify a premium valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is broadly positive (many Buy/Moderate Buy ratings), but consensus 12‑month targets are not far above current levels—suggesting limited near‑term upside in some models. Analyst Ratings

Analyst coverage is broadly positive (many Buy/Moderate Buy ratings), but consensus 12‑month targets are not far above current levels—suggesting limited near‑term upside in some models. Neutral Sentiment: Walmart’s defensive retail positioning and status as a Dividend King make it attractive in a sector rotation into staples; that supports steady investor demand but limits rapid re‑rating potential. Dividend stock context

Walmart’s defensive retail positioning and status as a Dividend King make it attractive in a sector rotation into staples; that supports steady investor demand but limits rapid re‑rating potential. Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure: Amazon’s ongoing acceleration of same‑ and next‑day delivery raises the bar on fulfillment speed and could force Walmart to increase investments that compress margins. Amazon delivery pressure

Competitive pressure: Amazon’s ongoing acceleration of same‑ and next‑day delivery raises the bar on fulfillment speed and could force Walmart to increase investments that compress margins. Negative Sentiment: Valuation risk: Walmart now trades at elevated multiples (high P/E and PEG), so the stock’s upside depends on continued execution; a slowdown in same‑store sales or margin mix could trigger a pullback.

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

