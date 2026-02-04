Vertex (VERX) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Vertex to post earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $194.3340 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.62 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a positive return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Vertex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Vertex stock opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -45.34, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. Vertex has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $60.71.

Vertex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vertex by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VERX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $25.00 price objective on Vertex in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on shares of Vertex from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Vertex Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: VERX) is a specialty refiner and marketer of transportation fuels and petrochemical feedstocks in the United States. The company collects and processes a variety of waste petroleum products, including used motor oil and industrial lubricants, which it converts into ultra-low-sulfur diesel, asphalt, and other refined products. By leveraging proprietary re-refining technologies and strategic feedstock sourcing, Vertex Energy aims to deliver cost-effective, lower-carbon fuel solutions to wholesale and retail customers across the country.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Vertex operates a network of refining and blending facilities in key regions, including the Central, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic markets.

