Vertex (VERX) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Vertex to post earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $194.3340 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.
Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.62 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a positive return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Vertex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Vertex Stock Performance
Shares of Vertex stock opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -45.34, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. Vertex has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $60.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vertex by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on VERX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $25.00 price objective on Vertex in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on shares of Vertex from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.
About Vertex
Vertex Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: VERX) is a specialty refiner and marketer of transportation fuels and petrochemical feedstocks in the United States. The company collects and processes a variety of waste petroleum products, including used motor oil and industrial lubricants, which it converts into ultra-low-sulfur diesel, asphalt, and other refined products. By leveraging proprietary re-refining technologies and strategic feedstock sourcing, Vertex Energy aims to deliver cost-effective, lower-carbon fuel solutions to wholesale and retail customers across the country.
Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Vertex operates a network of refining and blending facilities in key regions, including the Central, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic markets.
