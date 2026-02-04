WCM Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Repligen Corporation $RGEN

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 41,865 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Repligen worth $8,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Repligen by 29.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Repligen by 60.6% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Repligen by 17.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Repligen by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 458,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,331,000 after acquiring an additional 28,716 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

RGEN opened at $150.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.67. Repligen Corporation has a 12-month low of $102.96 and a 12-month high of $175.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,515.26, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.13.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered Repligen from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Repligen from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $160.00 price target on Repligen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.62.

In other Repligen news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total value of $3,092,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 80,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,483,675.23. This trade represents a 19.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bylund sold 2,191 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.21, for a total value of $331,301.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 21,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,039.20. This represents a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,657 shares of company stock worth $7,721,077. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen’s offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company’s core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

