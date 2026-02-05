BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 53.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 907,092 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,799 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in General Motors were worth $55,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 249,691 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors by 0.3% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 68,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in General Motors by 15.7% in the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 49,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 2.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,725,197 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,185,000 after buying an additional 49,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GM opened at $86.12 on Thursday. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $87.62. The firm has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $45.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,724 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $556,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,504. The trade was a 39.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research cut General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $110.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.43.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

