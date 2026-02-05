BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 11,672 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,672 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $30,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.7% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,578,000 after acquiring an additional 23,117 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 25.0% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 26,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 27.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total transaction of $4,156,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 165,618 shares in the company, valued at $45,891,091.62. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Teyin M. Liu bought 7,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $337.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,744,625. This represents a 43.23% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and have sold 77,366 shares worth $28,180,987. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $379.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $427.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.52. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $455.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.37%.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

