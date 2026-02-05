Burt Podbere Sells 1,630 Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CFO Burt Podbere sold 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.33, for a total value of $714,477.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 177,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,796,561.72. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.5%

CRWD stock opened at $415.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.34. The company has a market cap of $104.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $298.00 and a fifty-two week high of $566.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Argus upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $621.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.21.

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

Positive Sentiment: CrowdStrike was named a Customers’ Choice in Gartner Peer Insights for Application Security Posture Management — a third‑party endorsement that supports product leadership and enterprise demand. CrowdStrike Named a Customers’ Choice

CrowdStrike was named a Customers’ Choice in Gartner Peer Insights for Application Security Posture Management — a third‑party endorsement that supports product leadership and enterprise demand. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlights CrowdStrike’s expansion into cloud security and identity protection, reinforcing recurring‑revenue durability and cross‑sell potential that underpin longer‑term ARR growth. Cloud Expansion & Recognition

Coverage highlights CrowdStrike’s expansion into cloud security and identity protection, reinforcing recurring‑revenue durability and cross‑sell potential that underpin longer‑term ARR growth. Neutral Sentiment: The company announced the date for its Q4 & FY2026 results call — a near‑term catalyst that can move the stock depending on guidance, ARR/renewal commentary and margin details. Conference Call Date Announced

The company announced the date for its Q4 & FY2026 results call — a near‑term catalyst that can move the stock depending on guidance, ARR/renewal commentary and margin details. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer highlighted the charitable trust’s new holdings and suggested some of the recent weakness looks like panic selling — commentary that can temper panic but is unlikely to reverse flows on its own. Jim Cramer Highlights Holdings

Jim Cramer highlighted the charitable trust’s new holdings and suggested some of the recent weakness looks like panic selling — commentary that can temper panic but is unlikely to reverse flows on its own. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded CRWD to a “strong sell” from “hold” — a formal analyst downgrade that can trigger additional selling by momentum and ETF flows sensitive to ratings. Zacks Downgrade

Zacks Research downgraded CRWD to a “strong sell” from “hold” — a formal analyst downgrade that can trigger additional selling by momentum and ETF flows sensitive to ratings. Negative Sentiment: Insider sales: CEO George Kurtz and CFO Burt Podbere disclosed sales (multi‑hundred‑thousand to multi‑million dollar transactions) last week — not uncommon, but such high‑profile sales often amplify negative sentiment in a falling stock. CEO & CFO Insider Sales

Insider sales: CEO George Kurtz and CFO Burt Podbere disclosed sales (multi‑hundred‑thousand to multi‑million dollar transactions) last week — not uncommon, but such high‑profile sales often amplify negative sentiment in a falling stock. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary about a “floor test” after competitor upgrades and articles calling out stretched valuation are contributing to rotation out of high‑multiple cyber names and heavier intraday selling pressure. Floor Test After Fortinet Upgrade

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

