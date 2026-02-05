C WorldWide Group Holding A S Cuts Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

C WorldWide Group Holding A S trimmed its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 676,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131,888 shares during the quarter. Republic Services makes up 2.4% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $155,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 30.8% during the third quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 165,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,004,000 after acquiring an additional 38,981 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.7% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the third quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 26,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 7,683.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 739,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,768,000 after purchasing an additional 730,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,121.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,300.40. This trade represents a 9.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RSG opened at $218.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.42 and a 1-year high of $258.75. The stock has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.54.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $257.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $237.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $248.00 price target on Republic Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.82.

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic’s core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

