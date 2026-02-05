Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $254,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $14,391,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 88,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,830,000 after purchasing an additional 30,991 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 334.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $647,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Capital One Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.0%

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Lia Dean sold 3,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $713,132.35. Following the transaction, the insider owned 69,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,238,868.25. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ravi Raghu sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,362,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,584,250. This trade represents a 30.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 48,830 shares of company stock worth $11,357,504 in the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $225.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.50. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.22 and a 52 week high of $259.64. The stock has a market cap of $143.40 billion, a PE ratio of 76.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $15.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $263.00 to $256.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.