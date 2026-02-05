Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH Stake Lifted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,097,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,322 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $254,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triglav Investments D.O.O. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth approximately $441,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 7.8% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 9.8% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.90, for a total value of $144,780.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,154,368.60. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLH opened at $260.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.93. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.29 and a 52 week high of $268.22.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $263.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.17.

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

