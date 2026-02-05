Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 19,717 Shares of Sempra Energy $SRE

Cullen Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,717 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 245.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 7,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total value of $698,081.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,731.20. The trade was a 15.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dyan Z. Wold sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $137,983.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,093.78. This represents a 30.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,396 shares of company stock worth $1,785,606. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SRE opened at $86.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.44. The company has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.90 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 15.63%.The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SRE shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $89.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays set a $95.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.83.

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company’s product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

