Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,241,131 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 405,331 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $358,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,288 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Starbucks
In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $994,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,160. This trade represents a 28.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Starbucks Price Performance
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 3.63%.Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Starbucks Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.96%.
Starbucks News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentary highlight sizable domestic growth runway — multiple pieces discuss whether Starbucks can add ~10,000 more U.S. locations, supporting long-term revenue growth expectations. Can Starbucks Open Another 10,000 Stores in the U.S.?
- Positive Sentiment: Management is simplifying the menu and trimming items — a move investors view as margin-accretive by lowering complexity and labor/cost pressure. Starbucks Savages Menu, Starbucks Stock (NASDAQ:SBUX) Gains
- Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage and earnings commentary point to a recovery in the fiscal Q1 sales trend — investors expect profitability to reaccelerate as comps normalize and new-store economics improve. Investors Are Piling Into This Stock That’s Up 28,000% Since Its IPO. Can It Soar in 2026?
- Neutral Sentiment: Union activity remains in the headlines — calls like “delete the app” from strikers are creating noise, but the initial market reaction has been mixed, not uniformly negative. Investors will watch customer engagement and sales trends closely. “Delete the App”: Strikers Call on Customers to Help Advance Union, Starbucks Stock (NASDAQ:SBUX) Jumps in Response
- Neutral Sentiment: Starbucks is a trending/screened stock in retail investor and research sites — more attention can amplify moves but doesn’t itself change fundamentals. Here is What to Know Beyond Why Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is a Trending Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst notes and sector write-ups provide context but offer mixed takes on timing and catalysts; they add background rather than a clear near-term directional trigger. Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Cyclical Companies: Starbucks (SBUX)…
- Negative Sentiment: Citigroup issued a pessimistic price forecast for SBUX, which can pressure sentiment and act as a sell-side headwind if other firms follow. Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Price
- Negative Sentiment: A new STOCK Act disclosure shows Senator Sheldon Whitehouse sold SBUX shares — insider/related-party sales can be interpreted negatively by some investors, even if sales have non-fundamental reasons. Congress Trade: Senator Sheldon Whitehouse Just Disclosed New Stock Trades
Analyst Ratings Changes
SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Dbs Bank cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.67.
View Our Latest Report on Starbucks
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.
Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Starbucks
- The day the gold market broke
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.