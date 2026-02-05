Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 46,418 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 676,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 46,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $337,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $603.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $646.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $519.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $484.12. The stock has a market cap of $138.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $492.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $604.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.