Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 46,418 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 676,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 46,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $337,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $603.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $646.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $519.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $484.12. The stock has a market cap of $138.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $492.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $604.22.
Lockheed Martin News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat, record backlog and Taiwan sensor deal pushed fundamentals and near‑term revenue visibility higher — company reported stronger-than-expected results and disclosed deals that lift backlog, supporting growth expectations. Lockheed Martin (LMT) Is Up 5.6% After Q4 Beat, Backlog Record and Taiwan Sensor Deal – What’s Changed
- Positive Sentiment: Record $194B backlog and new THAAD production contracts highlighted as drivers of 2025 results — implies strong multi-year revenue runway and improved quality metrics that support valuation. LMT Stock’s Key Score Jumps As New Defense Contracts And $194 Billion Backlog Power Record Results
- Positive Sentiment: Macro policy tailwinds: commentary linking LMT’s January surge to proposed large U.S. defense budgets and management’s growth guidance — policy-driven defense spending expectations remain a catalyst. Here’s Why Lockheed Martin Surged 31% in January
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyses and writeups argue LMT is a long‑term value/growth pick based on stable cash flows and defense market position — useful for longer-term investors but less likely to move price immediately. Why Lockheed Martin (LMT) is a top value stock for the long term
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks coverage highlights LMT’s appeal across style boxes using their scores — informative, but not an immediate price catalyst. Why Lockheed Martin (LMT) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Negative Sentiment: DZ Bank downgraded LMT from Buy to Hold with a $665 PT — a downgrade can trigger selling or curb momentum despite upside to the target, contributing to near‑term downside pressure. Finviz / DZ Bank downgrade
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.
Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.
