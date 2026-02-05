Gallacher Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,410 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.7% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 203,118.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 54,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 54,842 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 38,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $206.00 to $189.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.22.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 4,166 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.42, for a total transaction of $655,811.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.5%

DLR opened at $166.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.77. The firm has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.95 and a twelve month high of $182.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: DLR) is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty’s offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty’s product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.