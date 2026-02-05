Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth about $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 32,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total transaction of $3,625,909.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 66,780 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,496. This trade represents a 32.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $129.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $68.03 and a 52-week high of $136.24. The firm has a market cap of $79.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.61.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

