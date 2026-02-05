Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires New Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 146.5% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4,600.0% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.78.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $102.10 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $119.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.44. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.48 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 6.20%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.00%.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 6,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $762,215.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,974.44. This trade represents a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 1,406,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $34,985,598.93. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 7,709,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,738,348.88. This trade represents a 22.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 62,719 shares of company stock valued at $6,796,067 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, is a diversified financial services company with roots dating to 1875. The firm provides a range of insurance, retirement and investment products aimed at helping individual and institutional clients manage risk, accumulate and protect wealth, and plan for retirement. Prudential’s long history in life insurance and related financial services has positioned it as a major participant in the U.S. insurance market and a provider of services to a broad client base.

Prudential’s core business activities include individual life insurance, annuities, retirement solutions and group insurance products for employers.

