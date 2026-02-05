Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires New Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 146.5% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4,600.0% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Prudential Financial News
Here are the key news stories impacting Prudential Financial this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company raised the quarterly dividend to $1.40 (3.7% increase), implying a roughly 5.5% yield and signaling management confidence in cash flow and capital return plans.
- Positive Sentiment: 2025 results showed stronger full‑year profitability and adjusted operating income growth, supporting buybacks/dividend growth — a constructive read for long‑term holders. Prudential Financial, Inc. Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Underwriting strength helped Q4 profit jump, highlighting business resilience in core insurance operations. Prudential’s fourth-quarter profit jumps on underwriting strength
- Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan trimmed its price target from $133 to $127 and set a “neutral” rating — still implying notable upside from current levels but reducing near‑term analyst enthusiasm. Benzinga
- Neutral Sentiment: Several research notes and value‑oriented writeups (Zacks, Seeking Alpha) highlight PRU as a long‑term value play given its low P/E and solid ROE, which may temper selling by long‑term investors. Why Prudential (PRU) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed consensus ($3.30 vs. $3.37) despite a revenue beat, which likely pressured sentiment and contributed to the intraday decline. Prudential (PRU) Lags Q4 Earnings Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Prudential’s Japan life unit has voluntarily suspended new sales for 90 days due to previously disclosed employee misconduct — a near‑term headwind and potential reputational/regulatory risk in a significant market. Prudential of Japan Implements Voluntary 90-Day Suspension of New Sales to Address Previously Disclosed Employee Misconduct
- Negative Sentiment: The stock is down today on higher-than-normal volume, suggesting short‑term selling pressure as the market reprices mixed metrics (EPS miss, Japan suspension) against positive capital return signals.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prudential Financial
Prudential Financial Trading Down 4.7%
Prudential Financial stock opened at $102.10 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $119.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.44. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.
Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.48 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 6.20%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Prudential Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.00%.
Insider Activity
In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 6,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $762,215.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,974.44. This trade represents a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 1,406,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $34,985,598.93. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 7,709,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,738,348.88. This trade represents a 22.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 62,719 shares of company stock valued at $6,796,067 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Prudential Financial Profile
Prudential Financial, Inc, headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, is a diversified financial services company with roots dating to 1875. The firm provides a range of insurance, retirement and investment products aimed at helping individual and institutional clients manage risk, accumulate and protect wealth, and plan for retirement. Prudential’s long history in life insurance and related financial services has positioned it as a major participant in the U.S. insurance market and a provider of services to a broad client base.
Prudential’s core business activities include individual life insurance, annuities, retirement solutions and group insurance products for employers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Prudential Financial
- The day the gold market broke
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.