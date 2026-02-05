Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,467 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,388 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 287.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in NetApp by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 292 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in NetApp by 434.5% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 294 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $105,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,201.75. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $35,145.96. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,654 shares of company stock worth $175,782 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTAP. Barclays lifted their price target on NetApp from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

NetApp Trading Up 5.3%

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $100.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.84 and a 52 week high of $127.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 121.28%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.010-2.110 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) is a data management and storage company that delivers hybrid cloud data services for applications and data. Founded in 1992 as Network Appliance and rebranded as NetApp in 2008, the company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. NetApp’s offering focuses on enabling organizations to store, manage, protect and move data across on-premises environments and major public clouds.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the ONTAP data management software and a range of storage systems and services built around it.

