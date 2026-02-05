McKesson Corporation $MCK Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 33.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $12,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,846,186,000 after acquiring an additional 232,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,065,000 after purchasing an additional 112,224 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 150.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,268,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at $1,346,661,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in McKesson by 56.4% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,236,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,109,000 after buying an additional 446,060 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $819.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $101.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. McKesson Corporation has a twelve month low of $570.51 and a twelve month high of $895.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $825.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $776.66.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 248.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.03 EPS. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 10.21%.

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $968.00 price objective on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $899.36.

Positive Sentiment: Q3 results beat expectations — McKesson reported adjusted EPS above consensus and revenue roughly in line, driven by volume growth across distribution. Read More.

Q3 results beat expectations — McKesson reported adjusted EPS above consensus and revenue roughly in line, driven by volume growth across distribution. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Raised FY‑2026 profit guidance — management nudged full‑year adjusted EPS to a range of 38.800–39.200, citing strength in oncology and specialty drug distribution. That modest beat versus consensus supports the growth story. Read More.

Raised FY‑2026 profit guidance — management nudged full‑year adjusted EPS to a range of 38.800–39.200, citing strength in oncology and specialty drug distribution. That modest beat versus consensus supports the growth story. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains largely positive — multiple firms maintain buy/overweight ratings and price targets above current levels (median targets near $860+), so market expectations stay elevated. Read More.

Analyst sentiment remains largely positive — multiple firms maintain buy/overweight ratings and price targets above current levels (median targets near $860+), so market expectations stay elevated. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue outcome mixed vs. Street — total revenue was essentially in line with estimates, limiting the upside surprise. Read More.

Revenue outcome mixed vs. Street — total revenue was essentially in line with estimates, limiting the upside surprise. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Operating cash flow weakness — the quarter showed a sharp drop in cash from operations versus last year, raising concerns about working‑capital swings and free‑cash‑flow reliability. Read More.

Operating cash flow weakness — the quarter showed a sharp drop in cash from operations versus last year, raising concerns about working‑capital swings and free‑cash‑flow reliability. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Balance sheet and returns red flags — investors pointed to a negative reported return on equity and a rise in total liabilities, which can temper valuation multiples despite strong top‑line. Read More.

Balance sheet and returns red flags — investors pointed to a negative reported return on equity and a rise in total liabilities, which can temper valuation multiples despite strong top‑line. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and strategic exits — recent insider sales and McKesson’s full exit from the European market add near‑term uncertainty and may prompt profit‑taking. Read More. Read More.

In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total value of $283,476.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,614.64. This trade represents a 50.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $816.18, for a total value of $225,265.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,096.24. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

