New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,727 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $8,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 69.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 604 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BBY. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $99.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on Best Buy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.63.

Best Buy Trading Up 4.5%

NYSE:BBY opened at $68.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $91.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 1.54%.The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.83%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.

Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.

