Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $9.49 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 203,118.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,842 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,808,270,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 87.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,456,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,926,000 after acquiring an additional 677,483 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 25.2% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,967,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,345,000 after acquiring an additional 596,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,892,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,220,759,000 after purchasing an additional 513,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,337,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $166.90 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $129.95 and a one year high of $182.48. The company has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.77.

Insider Activity

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 23.67%.The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 4,166 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.42, for a total transaction of $655,811.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $210.00 price objective on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC set a $193.00 price target on Digital Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: DLR) is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty’s offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty’s product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.