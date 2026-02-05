Savant Capital LLC Buys 3,044 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.7% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ravi Raghu sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,362,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,584,250. This trade represents a 30.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 17,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.03, for a total value of $3,961,015.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,727,379.45. The trade was a 26.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 48,830 shares of company stock worth $11,357,504 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $225.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.50. The firm has a market cap of $143.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.22 and a 12 month high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm had revenue of $15.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

A number of research analysts have commented on COF shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $308.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.70.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

