Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at B. Riley

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

VRNS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

VRNS opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average of $45.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $63.90.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.66 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.05% and a negative net margin of 20.74%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.100 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.060–0.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 179.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 201.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat — Varonis reported Q4 revenue of $173.4M and GAAP EPS $0.08 vs. consensus ~$0.03; SaaS ARR momentum and ARR growth were highlighted in the release, supporting longer-term subscription expansion. Q4 Results

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company’s flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

