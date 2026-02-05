Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target Raised to $390.00 at Evercore ISI

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $383.00 to $390.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WTW. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $365.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $408.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $339.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.44. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $292.97 and a fifty-two week high of $352.79. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $8.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.93 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 16.53%.The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ: WTW) is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company’s core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

