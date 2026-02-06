2,370 Shares in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI Bought by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth about $1,102,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,846,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,056,000. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP now owns 79,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the second quarter worth $570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI stock opened at $259.11 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $81.45 and a 1-year high of $310.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, COO David Moreno acquired 4,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.89 per share, with a total value of $670,037.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 4,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,037.06. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTAI. Wall Street Zen lowered FTAI Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $230.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.11.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ: FTAI) is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company’s portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

