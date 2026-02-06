2,451 Shares in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNDK. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,136,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth approximately $13,546,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter worth approximately $587,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,046,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total value of $248,022.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $678,892.06. This trade represents a 26.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Sandisk Stock Performance

SNDK opened at $576.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $341.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.99. Sandisk Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.89 and a 52-week high of $725.00.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $2.89. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Sandisk had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 11.66%.The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNDK. Morgan Stanley set a $690.00 price target on Sandisk in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $320.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sandisk from $385.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $230.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandisk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.85.

Key Stories Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

