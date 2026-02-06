2,451 Shares in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNDK. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,136,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth approximately $13,546,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter worth approximately $587,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,046,000.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk
In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total value of $248,022.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $678,892.06. This trade represents a 26.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Sandisk Stock Performance
Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $2.89. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Sandisk had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 11.66%.The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNDK. Morgan Stanley set a $690.00 price target on Sandisk in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $320.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sandisk from $385.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $230.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandisk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.85.
Key Stories Impacting Sandisk
Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Blowout Q2 results and bullish guidance — Sandisk reported revenue up ~61% YoY, an EPS beat and management guided to a dramatic sequential EPS increase ($12–$14), underpinning the fundamental bull case for durable AI-driven demand. The Memory Supercycle Is Here—2 Winners From 1 Breakup
- Positive Sentiment: Extended Kioxia joint‑venture and margin outlook — management’s JV extension and projected next-quarter gross margins (management cited very high margins) reduce near-term wafer supply risk and support pricing power. The Memory Supercycle Is Here—2 Winners From 1 Breakup
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and price‑target raises — multiple firms (Barclays, UBS, Cantor Fitzgerald, Citi and others) materially raised targets and reiterated the growth story, which lifted sentiment and early-week buying. Barclays Nearly Doubles SanDisk (SNDK) PT to $750
- Positive Sentiment: Upgrade-driven short-term support — recent analyst upgrades produced follow‑through buying (covered by AmericanBankingNews), contributing to rebounds after pullbacks. Sandisk Shares Up on Analyst Upgrade
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical/short-term trading signals — intraday trading signals and power‑inflow indicators have triggered momentum trades that can amplify moves both ways; these help explain sudden spikes but are not fundamental drivers. Sandisk Shares Rise Over 7% Following Key Trading Signal
- Neutral Sentiment: How to trade the volatility — commentators recommend either buying dips or scaling in because the long‑term AI story remains intact; that guidance affects flow but not fundamentals. Sandisk’s Swings Are Getting Bigger—Here’s How to Play Them
- Negative Sentiment: Profit‑taking and sharp pullbacks — the stock has seen multi‑day reversals (10–16% intraday drops recently) as momentum traders lock gains after the parabolic run, increasing short‑term selling pressure. Why SanDisk stock tumbled 10% today
- Negative Sentiment: Overbought/rotation risk — technical indicators (very high RSI) and notes on a rapid rally raise the risk of deeper pullbacks if demand sentiment cools or memory supply ramps, which can pressure the share price. Sandisk’s Swings Are Getting Bigger—Here’s How to Play Them
Sandisk Company Profile
SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.
