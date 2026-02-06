6,340 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,407,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,711,000 after purchasing an additional 617,701 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,705,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,694,000 after acquiring an additional 534,216 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,987,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,385,000 after buying an additional 362,498 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 583,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,747,000 after buying an additional 350,429 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 84.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 641,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,249,000 after purchasing an additional 294,376 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $114.82 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.47.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

