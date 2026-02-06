AbraSilver Resource (OTC:ABBRF) Stock Price Down 11.1% – Here’s Why

AbraSilver Resource Corp. (OTC:ABBRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 11.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $8.9042. 235,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 271,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.0180.

Get AbraSilver Resource alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AbraSilver Resource in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AbraSilver Resource in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AbraSilver Resource in a report on Monday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Report on AbraSilver Resource

AbraSilver Resource Price Performance

AbraSilver Resource Company Profile

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84.

(Get Free Report)

AbraSilver Resource Corp. operates as an exploration company in Argentina, Chile, and Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper. It holds interest in the Diablillos property located in the Salta province of northwestern Argentina; and the Aguas Perdidas project located in Chubut Province, Argentina. It also has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the La Coipita project in San Juan province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as AbraPlata Resource Corp. and changed its name to AbraSilver Resource Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbraSilver Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbraSilver Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.