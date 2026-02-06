AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOX) Trading Down 13.7% – Time to Sell?

AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 13.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 1,303,694 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,184,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSOX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Group One Trading LLC boosted its position in AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 40,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter.

The Advisorshares Msos 2x Daily ETF (MSOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-fund that seeks to achieve 2x the daily total return of the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) through swap agreements. MSOX was launched on Aug 23, 2022 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

