AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOX) Trading Down 13.7% – What’s Next?

AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 13.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 1,303,694 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,184,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Get AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.00.

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSOX. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $576,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Group One Trading LLC increased its holdings in AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 52,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 12,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

About AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF

The Advisorshares Msos 2x Daily ETF (MSOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-fund that seeks to achieve 2x the daily total return of the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) through swap agreements. MSOX was launched on Aug 23, 2022 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.