Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Still a Buy?

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.15 and last traded at $16.04. Approximately 43,443 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 35,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.03.

About Aena S.M.E.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments. It also manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and a network of parking lots; and leases areas in airport terminals for duty-free shops, specialty shops, food and beverage establishments, commercial operations, and advertising, as well as financial services, luggage wrapping machines, other vending machines, and regulated services.

