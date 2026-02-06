Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Shares Down 7.2% – Time to Sell?

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$19.20 and last traded at C$19.20. Approximately 1,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.70.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.89.

Bank of Ireland Group plc, founded in 1783 and headquartered in Dublin, is one of Ireland’s leading financial institutions. The bank provides a broad spectrum of services across personal, corporate and institutional segments. Its retail banking offering includes current and savings accounts, mortgages, personal and asset financing, credit cards and a range of general insurance products. Through its wealth management division, the group delivers investment advice, pension planning, fund management and private banking services to individuals and families.

In the corporate and commercial arena, Bank of Ireland serves small and medium-sized enterprises, large corporates and public sector bodies with tailored lending, trade finance, cash and liquidity management, and treasury and capital markets solutions.

