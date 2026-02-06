Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Shares Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.29 and last traded at $16.4050. 274,608 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 301,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLCO. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup raised Bausch + Lomb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Bausch + Lomb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Bausch + Lomb by 428.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 242,993 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 0.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 312,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 58.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 769,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 444,000 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Bausch + Lomb by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

