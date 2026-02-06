Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Trading Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.29 and last traded at $16.4050. 274,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 301,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLCO shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bausch + Lomb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch + Lomb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCO. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,801,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,855 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter valued at $14,776,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 175.3% in the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 861,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after acquiring an additional 548,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 136.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 769,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 444,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

