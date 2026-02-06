Best Bitcoin Stocks To Follow Today – February 3rd

Get alerts:

IREN, TeraWulf, Cipher Mining, Cleanspark, Marathon Digital, Riot Platforms, and Bit Digital are the seven Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Bitcoin stocks” is a colloquial term for publicly traded equities that give investors exposure to Bitcoin — including miners, exchanges and custodial services, companies that hold Bitcoin on their balance sheet, and exchange-traded products that track BTC. They provide indirect bitcoin exposure but are also subject to company-specific fundamentals, stock-market risks, and the high volatility and regulatory uncertainty of the cryptocurrency market, so their performance may diverge from Bitcoin’s price. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Cleanspark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Bit Digital (BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

