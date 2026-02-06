BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $12.46 Million Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 86.1% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $179.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.70 and its 200-day moving average is $156.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $182.59. The company has a market capitalization of $360.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s payout ratio is 106.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Chevron News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chevron raised its quarterly dividend to $1.78 (4.0% yield), boosting income-focused demand and underscoring management’s cash-return priorities. Dividend Hike Coverage

Chevron raised its quarterly dividend to $1.78 (4.0% yield), boosting income-focused demand and underscoring management’s cash-return priorities. Positive Sentiment: Several sell-side shops have raised targets or reiterated bullish views (Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, TD Cowen commentary), supporting upside expectations and likely providing buying support after recent gains. Wells Fargo Price Target Raise

Several sell-side shops have raised targets or reiterated bullish views (Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, TD Cowen commentary), supporting upside expectations and likely providing buying support after recent gains. Positive Sentiment: Project and M&A progress: Chevron committed to the Yoyo‑Yolanda gas project (Cameroon/Equatorial Guinea) and signed an initial offshore exploration MoU in Syrian waters with a Qatari partner — potential long‑term production upside. Yoyo-Yolanda Project

Project and M&A progress: Chevron committed to the Yoyo‑Yolanda gas project (Cameroon/Equatorial Guinea) and signed an initial offshore exploration MoU in Syrian waters with a Qatari partner — potential long‑term production upside. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results were mixed: EPS beat ( $1.52 vs. $1.44 est.) but revenue missed materially, leaving guidance/cash‑flow narratives intact but tempering enthusiasm about near‑term top‑line growth. Q4 Presentation

Q4 results were mixed: EPS beat ( $1.52 vs. $1.44 est.) but revenue missed materially, leaving guidance/cash‑flow narratives intact but tempering enthusiasm about near‑term top‑line growth. Neutral Sentiment: Senior leadership changes were announced for 2026 (internal promotions, retirements) — operationally neutral for now but something investors will watch for execution risk. Leadership Changes

Senior leadership changes were announced for 2026 (internal promotions, retirements) — operationally neutral for now but something investors will watch for execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling by multiple executives (including recent Form 4 filings for Andrew Walz, CTO Thomas Booth and CFO Eimear Bonner) is creating short‑term sentiment pressure and may signal portfolio rebalancing by insiders. Walz Form 4 Bonner Form 4

Heavy insider selling by multiple executives (including recent Form 4 filings for Andrew Walz, CTO Thomas Booth and CFO Eimear Bonner) is creating short‑term sentiment pressure and may signal portfolio rebalancing by insiders. Negative Sentiment: Oil prices softened after U.S.–Iran tensions eased, trimming a supply‑risk premium and pressuring integrated majors’ near‑term revenue and margins. Oil Price Slide

Oil prices softened after U.S.–Iran tensions eased, trimming a supply‑risk premium and pressuring integrated majors’ near‑term revenue and margins. Negative Sentiment: Some firms (e.g., HSBC and a subset of boutiques) have trimmed views or stayed on Hold, arguing much upside is priced in — these notes can cap rallies and weigh on momentum. HSBC Cut

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Thomas Ryder Booth sold 6,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total value of $1,070,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,932.68. The trade was a 92.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 45,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total transaction of $7,976,986.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,231.37. This represents a 86.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 793,158 shares of company stock worth $127,919,578. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

