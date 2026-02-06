Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) Trading Down 5.6% – Here’s What Happened

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.8010 and last traded at $0.8379. 94,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 118,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8875.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BFRI shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biofrontera in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Biofrontera in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Biofrontera Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.01. Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 47.28% and a negative return on equity of 1,104.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biofrontera Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biofrontera stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. grew its position in Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,140,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,316 shares during the period. Biofrontera comprises approximately 0.4% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned about 9.79% of Biofrontera worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Biofrontera Company Profile

Biofrontera AG is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of products for dermatological applications. The company’s core expertise lies in photodynamic therapy (PDT), a treatment modality that uses a photosensitizing agent activated by a specific light source to target diseased skin cells while sparing surrounding healthy tissue.

The flagship product in Biofrontera’s portfolio is Ameluz (aminolevulinic acid hydrochloride 10 % gel), which has received marketing approval in the European Union for treatment of actinic keratosis and basal cell carcinoma, and in the United States for actinic keratosis.

