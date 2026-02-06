BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$26.00 and last traded at C$26.07. 23,943 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 115,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.13.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Trading Down 0.2%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.40.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of an equal weight utilities companies index, net of expenses. Currently, the ETF seeks to replicate the performance of the Solactive Equal Weight Canada Utilities Index (the Index). The investment strategy of the ETF is to invest in and hold the constituent securities of the Index in the same proportion as they are reflected in the Index. The Manager may also use a sampling methodology in selecting investments for the ETF. As an alternative to or in conjunction with investing in and holding the constituent securities, the ETF may invest in or use certain Other Securities (as defined in the prospectus) to obtain exposure to the performance of the Index.

