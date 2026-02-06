Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Invests $434,000 in Applied Digital Corporation $APLD

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Applied Digital by 403.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,464,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,605,000 after buying an additional 1,173,929 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in Applied Digital by 27.7% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,204,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 233,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,273,250.10. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $385,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 200,859 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,105.86. This represents a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,593 shares of company stock valued at $9,003,278. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Digital stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17. Applied Digital Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $42.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -51.56 and a beta of 7.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $126.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.22 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 43.49%.The firm’s revenue was up 250.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Applied Digital to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Applied Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Applied Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Applied Digital to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) is a technology company specializing in the development and operation of large-scale digital infrastructure and sustainable Bitcoin mining solutions. Through its integrated platform, the company designs, builds and manages turnkey data center facilities while also providing comprehensive hosting services for cloud, colocation and enterprise computing needs. Applied Digital’s modular approach to facility design enables rapid deployment of capacity and streamlined integration of power, cooling and network connectivity.

In addition to its data center business, Applied Digital operates a network of Bitcoin mining sites that leverage vertically integrated capabilities, including hardware procurement, mining farm engineering, energy management and real-time performance monitoring.

