Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHKEW) Trading 1,237,523.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1,237,523.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $138.56 and last traded at $125.00. 2,959 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 438% from the average session volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.0101.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.25.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHKEW) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company employs a full-cycle approach to upstream operations, encompassing geological evaluation, drilling, completion and production. Its product portfolio includes dry gas, condensate and liquefied natural gas components, which it markets to utilities, industrial users and other energy distributors.

