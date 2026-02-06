Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) Shares Down 19.7% – Should You Sell?

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 19.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.49 and last traded at $10.61. Approximately 150,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 57,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Coeptis Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Read Our Latest Analysis on COEP
Coeptis Therapeutics Stock Performance
Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coeptis Therapeutics stock. Yorkville Advisors Global LP purchased a new position in Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. Coeptis Therapeutics makes up 0.0% of Yorkville Advisors Global LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Yorkville Advisors Global LP owned 0.17% of Coeptis Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 13.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coeptis Therapeutics Company Profile
Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Coeptis Therapeutics
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Nervous about the stock market? Read this
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Receive News & Ratings for Coeptis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeptis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.