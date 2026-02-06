Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) Shares Down 19.7% – Should You Sell?

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 19.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.49 and last traded at $10.61. Approximately 150,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 57,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Coeptis Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Coeptis Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of -0.50.

Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coeptis Therapeutics stock. Yorkville Advisors Global LP purchased a new position in Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. Coeptis Therapeutics makes up 0.0% of Yorkville Advisors Global LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Yorkville Advisors Global LP owned 0.17% of Coeptis Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 13.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeptis Therapeutics Company Profile

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

