Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) Stock Price Down 19.7% – Should You Sell?

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 19.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.49 and last traded at $10.61. Approximately 150,093 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 57,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $56.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of -0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Coeptis Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coeptis Therapeutics stock. Yorkville Advisors Global LP bought a new stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. Coeptis Therapeutics accounts for about 0.0% of Yorkville Advisors Global LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Yorkville Advisors Global LP owned about 0.17% of Coeptis Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeptis Therapeutics Company Profile

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

