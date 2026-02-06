CompX International (NYSE:CIX) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Should You Buy?

Shares of CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.97 and last traded at $23.97. Approximately 2,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.82.

CompX International Trading Up 0.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $295.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CompX International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of CompX International worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CompX International

CompX International Inc is a U.S.-based manufacturer specializing in security and specialty products for industrial, residential and marine markets. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company designs, engineers and assembles a broad range of hardware solutions that combine durable materials with precision components. Its product portfolio caters to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), distributors and retail outlets, positioning CompX as a key supplier across multiple end-use sectors.

The company’s Security Products segment offers mechanical and electronic locking solutions, door and cabinet hardware, and cam-action assemblies.

