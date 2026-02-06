CompX International (NYSE:CIX) Trading 0.6% Higher – What’s Next?

CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.97 and last traded at $23.97. 2,867 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 2,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.82.

Get CompX International alerts:

CompX International Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $295.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompX International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CompX International stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About CompX International

CompX International Inc is a U.S.-based manufacturer specializing in security and specialty products for industrial, residential and marine markets. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company designs, engineers and assembles a broad range of hardware solutions that combine durable materials with precision components. Its product portfolio caters to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), distributors and retail outlets, positioning CompX as a key supplier across multiple end-use sectors.

The company’s Security Products segment offers mechanical and electronic locking solutions, door and cabinet hardware, and cam-action assemblies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CompX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.