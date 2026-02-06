Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Given New $95.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $101.00 target price (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Crown Castle from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Crown Castle stock opened at $78.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.11. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 77.62, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.96. Crown Castle has a fifty-two week low of $77.89 and a fifty-two week high of $115.76.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank lifted its position in Crown Castle by 20.1% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 70,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,808,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,419,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,413,000 after buying an additional 138,061 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,578,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 656,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,374,000 after buying an additional 21,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Key Crown Castle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Crown Castle this week:

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company’s assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

