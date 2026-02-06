Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Sells $690,712.44 in Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 20,339 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $690,712.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,013,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,429,293.24. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 7,500 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $261,225.00.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

DCOM stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.11. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $36.47.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $123.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.14 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,630 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,125 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Dime Community Bank, headquartered in Hauppauge, New York. Through its subsidiary, the company offers a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services to both individual and commercial customers. With a network of branches spanning the New York metropolitan area and South Florida, Dime Community Bancshares emphasizes relationship banking and local decision-making.

The company’s core lending activities include commercial and multifamily real estate loans, construction and land development financing, and one-to-four-family residential mortgage lending.

