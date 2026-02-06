ENEOS (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Trading Up 6.1% – What’s Next?

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$17.62 and last traded at C$17.62. Approximately 943 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 967 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.60.

ENEOS Stock Up 6.1%

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.29.

ENEOS (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$19.14 billion for the quarter.

ENEOS Company Profile

ENEOS Holdings, Inc is a Tokyo-based integrated energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, production, refining and distribution of petroleum products. Under its ENEOS brand, the company supplies gasoline, diesel and jet fuel to automotive, aviation and industrial customers. It also produces lubricants, base oils and petrochemicals for manufacturing, marine and consumer applications.

In addition to its core oil and gas operations, ENEOS holds interests in resource development and trading of nonferrous metals through its metals and mining segment.

