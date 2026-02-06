Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 330,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,451 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $255,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.6% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 91.2% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 282.5% in the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 598,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,126,000 after buying an additional 63,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in McKesson by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $914.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,012.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on McKesson from $920.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $918.93.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $816.18, for a total transaction of $225,265.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,096.24. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q3 earnings beat and revenue growth — McKesson reported quarterly EPS above consensus and revenue up ~11.4% year‑over‑year, driven by higher gross profit and operating profit expansion. Business Wire: Q3 Results & Guidance

Q3 earnings beat and revenue growth — McKesson reported quarterly EPS above consensus and revenue up ~11.4% year‑over‑year, driven by higher gross profit and operating profit expansion. Positive Sentiment: Raised FY‑2026 adjusted EPS guidance — Management increased full‑year adjusted EPS to $38.80–$39.20, signaling confidence in specialty drug and oncology/biopharma services growth that underpins margin outlook. Reuters: Boosts 2026 Profit Forecast

Raised FY‑2026 adjusted EPS guidance — Management increased full‑year adjusted EPS to $38.80–$39.20, signaling confidence in specialty drug and oncology/biopharma services growth that underpins margin outlook. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction — Street enthusiasm around the beat + guidance lift sent shares to multi‑year/all‑time highs and a strong intraday jump as analysts and investors re‑rate growth expectations. Investing.com: Stock Hits All‑Time High

Market reaction — Street enthusiasm around the beat + guidance lift sent shares to multi‑year/all‑time highs and a strong intraday jump as analysts and investors re‑rate growth expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst actions mixed — Some firms nudged price targets higher (Wells Fargo, Mizuho) but maintained neutral/equal‑weight stances, so analyst moves are not uniformly bullish. Zacks: Broker View on MCK

Analyst actions mixed — Some firms nudged price targets higher (Wells Fargo, Mizuho) but maintained neutral/equal‑weight stances, so analyst moves are not uniformly bullish. Negative Sentiment: Operational cash‑flow weakness and balance‑sheet items — reporting flagged weaker operating cash flow versus last year and higher total liabilities, which could temper valuation upside if cash conversion doesn’t improve. Insider selling was also noted. QuiverQuant: EPS Beat but Weak Cash Flow

NYSE:MCK opened at $959.34 on Friday. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $570.51 and a 52 week high of $971.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $827.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $777.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.40.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 303.62% and a net margin of 1.09%.The company had revenue of $106.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.03 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

