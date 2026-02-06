Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $210.12 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,911,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531,648 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Johnson Controls International worth $210,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $795,325,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 140.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,575,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,281,000 after buying an additional 2,675,157 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1,545.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,134,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,705,000 after buying an additional 2,004,643 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 232.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,124,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,350,000 after buying an additional 1,485,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,235,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 32,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total transaction of $3,625,909.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 66,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,496. The trade was a 32.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vergnano acquired 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $131.94 per share, with a total value of $1,011,320.10. Following the acquisition, the director owned 37,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,207.88. This trade represents a 25.60% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $132.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $68.03 and a 12 month high of $136.24. The firm has a market cap of $80.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.11.

Q1 beat and upgraded guidance — JCI reported Q1 EPS and revenue above Street estimates, raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $4.70 and set Q2 EPS at $1.11, and cited double‑digit order growth and margin improvement. This is the primary driver of the stock rally.

Heavy call‑option buying — Unusually large options flow: ~19,207 calls traded (up ~1,963% vs. normal volume), indicating speculative bullish interest or hedged directional bets ahead of/after the print.

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

