Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $232.44 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,520 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $232,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $964,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $233.85 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $236.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $148.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday. HSBC cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $249.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $2,415,721.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,887. The trade was a 68.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

Featured Stories

